The Killing Vote starring Park Hae Jin and Lim Jiyeon: Where to watch, cast, plot, release date, and more

Name: The Killing Vote

Premiere date: August 10, 2023

Cast: Park Hae Jin , Park Sung Woong , and Lim Ji Yeon

Director: Park Shin-Woo

Writer: Eom Se-Yoon

Genre: Thriller, Suspense, Crime

No. of Episodes: 12

Where to watch: SBS, Prime Video

The Killing Vote stars Park Hae Jin, Park Sung Woong, and Lim Ji Yeon. This thriller suspense K-drama is about a mysterious man who takes the law into his hands to give death penalties to offenders who commit heinous crimes but somehow get away from the punishment. Park Hae Jin and Lim Ji Yeon played the characters of the man leads Kim Moo Chan and Juhyun respectively.

Where to watch The Killing Vote?

The Killing Vote will be aired on the SBS network for South Korean viewers at 9 pm KST. It will also be released on the OTT platform Prime Video for international viewers with the first episode will commence on August 10.

Cast of The Killing Vote

Park Hae Jin plays the character of Kim Moo Chan investigation team leader at a Southern provincial unit. Lim Ji Yeon plays Juhyun, a Lieutenant at the Cyber Security Bureau of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Park Sung Woong plays the role of Kwon Seok Joo, a prison inmate and former professor. Other significant cast members are Kim Yoomi as Min Ji Young, Kim Kwon as Lee Min Soo, Choi Yoo Haa as Chae Do Hee, Kwon Ah Reum as Joomin, and Seo Young Joo as Kim Ji Hoon.

The Killing Vote's plot

The Killing Vote is adapted from a well-known webtoon of the same name which questions the justice system and dives deep into the game of death penalty voting. Every citizen above the age of 18 is sent a poll where if the results turned out to be 50 percent higher for the punishment of death then a masked man called Gae Tal (Dog's Tail) will kill the offenders who avoid penalties with the help of loopholes in the system. Juhyun asks, "Do you know about the national capital punishment vote?" at the beginning of the previously published teasers. The voice of an unidentified man identified (as Gae Tal) can then be heard saying if a person was condemned for an absurdly light sentence compared to the violations committed, then now we need to make a better world with our own hands. the immoral criminals' methods of conduct and the sense of lack of purpose that people have as a result of the problems they have experienced at the hands of the criminals.

