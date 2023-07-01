The King: Eternal Monarch’s Lee Min Ho remains baffled by co-star Woo Do Hwan’s latest Instagram update

On June 30, Woo Do Hwan shared a reel on his Instagram profile and he was seen attempting to fish in a lake, looking adorable as he did. Seeing that, Lee Min Ho asked the question that was in the minds of all the fans, ‘What are you doing?’ to which Woo Do Hwan responded, 'For the first time in my life, I've given up on fishing’ eliciting laughter from the fans.The pair are known to be close friends and their friendship began as they played side by side in SBS’ The King: Eternal Monarch as friends and protectors. Seeing this interaction, the fans were extremely happy.

King: The Eternal Monarch:

In the show The King: Eternal Monarch, Woo Do Hwan played Cho Young, the captain of the imperial guard and the closest aide to Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho), the emperor of the Korean Empire. His performance was cold and reserved. On the other hand, he played social worker Jo Eun Seop in Democratic Korea, a parallel world in the drama. He played Jo Eun Seop in a way that was completely different from Cho Young's in the Korean Empire. He gave a passionate performance, and no words can describe how well he played both characters simultaneously. He received a lot of attention from fans around the world and they started to keep track of his other dramas and films!

Lee Min Ho’s activities:

Lee Min Ho’s upcoming release in Ask The Stars with Gong Hyo Jin. Ask the Stars is a full-fledged space romantic comedy that travels between space and Earth and is based on Korea's first attempt at including a space station as the foreground of the drama. Lee Min Ho plays a gynecologist and obstetrician who enters the space station as a space tourist in the drama. Gong Hyo Jin assumes the part of Captain Eve Kim, a stickler who endures no missteps and the best space traveler. They intend to meet like destiny against the foundation of the immense universe and draw a unique sentiment.

