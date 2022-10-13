The King’s Affection: 3 reasons why SF9’s Rowoon, Kwon Eun Bin, Nam Yoon Su starrer is a good watch

Set The King’s Affections sets were just as beautiful as one would expect with this level of a creation. The palace, like every old style K-drama is one from the books, immaculate to the end with nooks and crannies reeking of detailed eye-pleasing decor. Be it the King’s quarters where a lot of the content was shot or the backyard or the other smaller locations inside the palace, it presented a beautiful setting each time. The outfits were just as well made, as the King, often spotted in a red gown, was given colorful attire on his various escapades, giving room for change. Meanwhile, the others were aptly dressed to the occasion every time, villains and supporters alike.

The King’s Affection first released on October 11 and continued for 20 episodes. Starring SF9’s Rowoon, Park Eun Bin and Nam Yoon Su in the lead roles, it presented palace politics with a pinch of romance and a lot of pain. Here are the reasons we think it should be your next saeguk pick.

Casting

Park Eun Bin became the Crown Prince and eventually the King, Yi Hwi in the story. Her other name was of the girl named Dami, also called as Yeon Seon. She perfectly carried the weight of her character as well as the various emotions often needed to be expressed by her. The many times the King had to reveal his identity, she displayed conflicting emotions perfectly well on her face.

SF9 member Rowoon took on the character of Jung Ji Un, the young friend of the girl he fell for and eventually the Royal tutor, responsible for teaching the King, under the force of his father. Rowoon became the most interesting character in the story with his unabashed acting as he seldom took on scenes, emotions and dialogues which are not usually observed on the male leads. He shed tears and fought equally well, showcasing his contrasting personalities with ease.

Nam Yoon Su played the role of Lee Hyun, the King’s confidante and a dear friend to Jung Ji Un. He presented a steel resolve of unconditional support for the King while also harboring romantic, but undemanding feelings towards the real person under the identity. Jung Chae Yeon and Choi Byung Chan who played the Queen and the guard to the King, were also well performed roles.

The storyline

The King's Affection needs to be applauded for the multiple juxtaposed scenes throughout its course. Taking the non-traditional method of relaying a story has become its most unique and advantageous factor. While a woman posed as the King, her essence in holding the true culprits responsible for her death and at the same time trying her best to become a just ruler remained a highlight. On the other hand, as a King, moments of her holding on to her two love interests’ waist as they fell- once a strong man and the other time her to-be Queen, were uncommon but pleasant to watch. Her responsible nature, just and steadfast understanding as well as looking out for the people of her Kingdom were a welcome change to cunning monarchs often shown. The many instances where her ‘weakness’ was pointed out in the most subtle manners while her small ambitions like having a family, donning a hairpin, having a real name, wearing feminine shoes and more were enough to display her thoughts. Rowoon’s character presents a potential man-man love arc and the way in which Jung Ji Un handles his acceptance of possibly being in love with the nation’s King who he also happens to tutor is another interesting angle explored in the story.

The King’s Affection shows just how capable a female monarch can be and that death due to gender should never be the norm, nor be accepted as something natural. King Yi Hwi’s care for her half-brother as well as for the Queen he could never love, were well made plots. The 20 episodes run by quickly, without keeping any room for being repetitive or boring. The narrative, though often heavy, is also lightened by the presence of bright scenes filled with dreams. It has classic elements of palace politics mixed with a twin angle that manages to be interesting. This saeguk drama should definitely be on your watch-list.

