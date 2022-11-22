The King’s Affection wins Best Telenovela at International Emmys becoming first K-drama to do so

The King’s Affection has done it! On November November 21 local time, the 50th International Emmy Awards took place in New York. The event was attended by Song Joong Ki, Im Siwan, Lee Sun Kyun and Rain from the Korean acting industry.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for this year’s International Emmys. ‘The King’s Affection’ from South Korea was nominated in the Best Telenovela category while actor Lee Sun Kyun received the Best Performance by an Actor nod for the Apple TV+ series ‘Dr. Brain’. He also walked the red carpet following his nomination. The KBS production team was present for the awards night and took home the Best Telenovela award. This has made ‘The King’s Affection’ the first K-drama ever to win in the said category. It bested out fellow nominations, ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ from Brazil, ‘Two Lives’ from Spain, and ‘You Are My Hero’ from China.

As a representative, Lee Geon Joon, who leads the KBS Drama Center, shared his feelings about receiving the accolade. He expressed his happiness that the show became the first-ever K-drama to win at the 50th International Emmy Awards. Lee Geon Joon mentioned feeling the responsibility of winning the award while K-content continues to receive a lot of attention from around the world.

The King’s Affection

The K-drama was a palace love story where Park Eun Bin played King Lee Hwi whose strict demeanour was slowly melted by a man who becomes her mentor, played by SF9's Rowoon. The woman who takes her twin brother’s place to become the ice-cold King falls for her first love once again under strange circumstances as they battle palace politics and the world’s view of them. The drama has since won accolades across the board and continues to receive the audiences’ love.