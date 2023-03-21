The Law Cafe’s Lee Se Young confirmed to act alongside Cheer Up’s Bae In Hyuk in new time-travel drama

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Park’s Contract Marriage Story' is the golden side of Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young), a Confucian girl of 19th century desire who jumps over time and arrives in Korea in 2023, and Kang Tae Ha, the king of apathy in the 21st century.

Park’s Contract Marriage Story:

Above all, 'Park’s Contract Marriage Story' is a drama based on a web novel and webtoon of the same name, and director Park Sang-hoon, who showed sensuous and sophisticated directing skills in MBC's 'Terius Behind Me' and 'Self-Illuminated Office', and 'Wife Scandal- Writer Go Nam Jung, who beautifully portrayed outrageous imaginations with her bouncy writing skills in 'The Wind Blows', is concentrating their attention. Here, Lee Se Young, who created a new female character that has never been seen before with 'Red Sleeves', and created a 'Seongdeok-im craze' in Korea, has confirmed her appearance, raising expectations.

Lee Se Young takes on the role of Park Yeon Woo, a Joseon Confucian girl who crosses 200 years of time and ends up in Korea in 2023 after being thrown into a well by an unknown person in 'Park’s Contract Marriage Story' and leads the play with the title role. In the drama, Park Yeon Woo is a character who, on the first night of their honeymoon, meets Kang Tae Ha of 'New Joseon', who has the same name and face as Seo Bang, who vomits blood in front of him and dies in front of him, and ends up getting married under contract. In addition to this, while he was busy looking for a way to return to Joseon, 'New Joseon' seemed like a scammer.

About Lee Se Young:

In particular, through numerous works such as 'Red Sleeves', 'Kairos', and 'The Law Cafe', Lee Se Young has been recognized for her perfect character digestion, radiating a variety of charms based on her solid acting skills. Moreover, Lee Se Young completed a wide spectrum of acting with passion and fighting spirit to try a new and unconventional acting transformation in each work, establishing herself as an 'irreplaceable' actor both in name and reality. Attention is already being paid to what kind of challenge Lee Se Young will take on in 'Park’s Contract Marriage Story' to attract viewers. Meanwhile, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Park’s Contract Marriage Story' is scheduled to air in the second half of 2023.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Park Seo Joon and IU are a hilarious duo in the trailer and posters for the upcoming sports film Dream

Advertisement