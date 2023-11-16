The Legend of the Blue Sea completes 7 years: Deeper look at Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun's memorable characters

The Legend of the Blue Sea featuring Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun premiered on November 16, 2016, on SBS. 7 years since then, yet the drama hasn't lost its charm. Mixing elements of mystery, romance and comedy, the show is a great binge-watch. Not only that, the timeline in the story also switched between the past and the present which adds to the fun. Adding to that, many parts are based in Spain which builds on the look and feel of the drama. The fantasy romance is a perfect watch. Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun took on the unforgettable roles of a con man and a mermaid respectively. Here is a breakdown.

Lee Min Ho as Heo Joon Jae

Lee Min Ho took on the role of Heo Joon Jae. He is a con man who tricks rich people and gets his living. From a pilot to a rich successor of a big company; Heo Joon Jae plays it all. On one such expedition in Spain, he crosses paths with Jun Ji Hyun's character. At first, he is very confused as to who she is and at one point even abandons her. Later he comes back and gives her warmth and a home.

Jun Ji Hyun as Shim Cheong

Jun Ji Hyun plays a mermaid who comes up to the shore out of curiosity. She doesn't know much about the human world. She attaches herself to Heo Joon Jae and slowly falls in love with him. To humans, she might seem innocent and a fool, but she is anything but. Heo Joon Jae names her after a character from a Korean folktale who is considered too pure-hearted to jump into the water in hopes of saving her father. As she slowly learns the ways of humans, she slowly shows her true side.