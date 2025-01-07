The Manipulated FIRST teaser: Ji Chang Wook gets caught in EXO’s D.O.’s trap and faces prison time in action-thriller; watch
The first look at Ji Chang Wook and EXO’s D.O.’s new K-drama The Manipulated has been released. Check it out inside.
The Mnaipulated is an upcoming K-drama starring Ji Chang Wook and EXO’s D.O. in the leading roles. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, a sneak peek of the show has been released featuring the leading cast. The plot of the show follows a man who is constantly trapped into difficult situations by a mysterious individual.
On January 7, 2024, Disney+ released a jam-packed sneak peek video of its upcoming K-dramas that will be released soon on the streaming platform. The Manipulator is also included among them, featuring the leading cast Ji Chang Wook as Park Tae Jung and EXO’s D.O. or Doh Kyungsoo as An Yo Han. In the short clip, Tae Jung can be seen in prison facing jail time as he desperately tells his friend, “I am going to get out of here.” A glimpse of Yo Han, the master manipulator, was also shown with a cold demeanor.
Moreover, the first stills of the leading cast from the show have also been released. Ji Chang Wook stars as Tae Jung, a man unjustly framed who embarks on a quest for vengeance. Doh Kyungsoo plays Yo Han, a cold and calculating manipulator who fabricates evidence and masterminds crimes. In his first-ever villain role, expectations from the K-pop star are high to deliver a chilling performance.
Written by Oh Sang Ho, the creator of Taxi Driver and The Roundup: Punishment (The Outlaws 4), The Manipulated centers around Tae Joong, an ordinary man whose life is shattered when he is falsely accused of a horrific crime and imprisoned. Upon learning that the crime was masterminded by Yo Han, Tae Joong embarks on a relentless quest for revenge.
Apart from Ji Chang Wook and Doh Kyungsoo, the cast includes Lee Kwang Soo and Jo Yoon Soo. The show will be released sometime around 2025.
