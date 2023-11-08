The Marvels' director Nia DaCosta names Coffee Prince, On Ai, and more her favorite Korean shows

The upcoming superhero movie The Marvels' director Nia DaCosta shared details about her love for Korean content and the pop culture surrounding it. This new piece of information provided an insight into Nia DaCosta's life and her connection with the Hallyu wave. She had previously shared that it was Park Seo Joon's acting in the Itaewon Class K-drama that won her heart and she offered a role in The Marvels to the actor.

The Marvels' director was a Hallyu enthusiast in her teens

The Marvels marks the directorial debut of Nia DaCosta under Marvel's franchise. Not only this, but it is also actor Park Seo Joon's international debut in the role of Prince Yan in the upcoming action movie. Her mention of Itaewon Class was only the tip of the iceberg and recently it was discovered that there is more to it than meets the eye.

In one of the recent virtual press conferences for The Marvels movie, she shared that being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was a big milestone in her journey as she has been a fan for a long time. She also shared that she has been a huge admirer of the Hallyu content since her teenage years. Nia remarked that when she was around 17-19 years old, she was deep into Korean pop culture and would watch K-dramas, movies, and reality shows and enjoy K-pop music regardless of the genre.

Since she was born in 1989, it's evidant that she was an avid consumer of Korean content and pop culture way before it gained global recognition compared to today's time. Yoo Jae Suk was her favorite celebrity and he is one of the most beloved celebrities in South Korea. Nia also mentioned classic K-dramas like My Lovely Sam Soon, On Ai, and Coffee Prince, as her favorite. The recent movie called Soulmate which was released on Netflix is also on her her favourite list.

Park Seo Joon in The Marvels

The Marvels is set to premiere on November 10 in theatres in the United States. The Hollywood superhero film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and Park Seo Joon. The role of Prince Yan will be portrayed by the Itaewon Class actor. He plays a charming prince of the planet Aladna. He is also the friend of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. His fans are excited to see the actor in a never-before-seen avatar and the movie has created a lot of buzz in South Korea. It is likely to be released on November 8 in South Korea.

