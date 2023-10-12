The Marvels: Park Seo Joon spreads magical charm on screen; Check out best moments

Park Seo Joon has impressed us time and time again with his amazing work in South Korean movies and dramas. The actor is all set to star in one of the biggest superhero franchises, Captain Marvel by Marvel Studios. The new trailer released for The Marvels shows a new side to Park Seo Joon’s character. While we can’t wait for the movie to hit the theatres, let us understand the actor’s role in the project.

Park Seo Joon in The Marvels

In the new promo of The Marvels which was released on October 11, we got to see a glimpse of Park Seo Joon’s character. In the first trailer which was unveiled last month, the actor's looks gave hints as to which role he might be playing. According to reports, he is playing the role of Prince Yan of Aladna. In the new promo video, he can be seen sharing a romantic dance with Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel, on the street at a festival. His character belongs to a planet where everyone sings and dances to communicate. Park Seo Joon would be seen in a whole new avatar in the movie He is sporting long hair and wearing a brick-red robe as he shares a dance with the superhero. In another clip, he can be seen wearing his armor and all ready for a battle. According to the comics, Prince Yan and Captain Marvel have a wedding, but it is yet to be seen if the movie follows the same story. Even though the actor appears for a few seconds in the video, fans are anticipating a great performance and screen time as he is also featured in the official poster in the USA.

More about The Marvels

The Marvels is set to be released on the big screen on November 10. The film follows three women who have superpowers. Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel will be teaming up together in the film.





