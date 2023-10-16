The Marvels: Park Seo Joon turns into charismatic Prince Yan of Aladna in character poster for Hollywood debut

The Marvels will be hitting the theatres on November 10. Prior to its release, Marvel Studios revealed the character posters which also featured the beloved South Korean actor Park Seo Joon. Fans rejoiced as they got to see their favorite actor in his new avatar for his upcoming Hollywood venture. Here are the details of his character.

Park Seo Joon plays Prince Yan in The Marvels

On October 16, Marvel Studios released the poster for the characters for the much-awaited movie The Marvels. The movie is scheduled to release on November 10 in the theatre and is part of the Captain Marvel franchise. According to the comic books, Park Seo Joon’s character, Price Yan, belongs to the planet of Aladna, an enchanting place where everyone speaks in rhymes. On this planet, only women could choose their partners but Prince Yan abolished this practice. He is also the romantic interest of Captain Marvel who is played by Brie Larson. In the trailers released, the two are seen sharing a close dance together raising curiosity in fans as to how the story in the film would turn out. It would be interesting to see the actor take on this challenging role.

Park Seo Joon is a successful actor who has displayed his versatility in various dramas like Itaewon Class, and Fight For My Way and in movies like Dream and Midnight Runners. He also made a cameo appearance in the Oscar Award-winning film, Parasite.

More about The Marvels

The movie will take off from where the series Ms Marvel ended. It stars Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel. The three characters with superpowers will be teaming up together. Excitement runs high amongst fans as they finally get to know that Park Seo Joon would be playing an essential character and would spread his magic in Hollywood this time.

