The Match: Go film confirms premiere as Yoo Ah In gets released from prison; watch teaser led by Lee Byung Hun

Lee Byung Hun is back with another exciting project. Recently, the teaser for his film The Match was released. The film is helmed by Kim Hyung Joo, who previously directed The Sheriff in Town. The short teaser tells the story of the rivalry between legendary Baduk (Go) player Cho Hun Hyun (played by Lee Byung Hun) and his protégé Lee Chang Ho (played by Yoo Ah In). After losing his student, Cho Hun Hyun embarks on a tough journey to reclaim his title.



The teaser highlights Lee Byung Hun’s remarkable transformation into South Korean Go legend Cho Hun Hyun. The film follows the bottleneck in life, navigating the stage where he rose to the pinnacle of his career, won the World Professional Go Championship, and became a national hero. Later, he takes Lee Chang Ho (played by Kim Kang Hoon), a young Go prodigy with extraordinary talent, under his wing as his disciple. The teaser showcases how their mentor-student relationship turns into a story of fierce rivalry, which eventually leads to battles that define their legacies.

Go Chang Suk, Hyun Bong Sik, and Moon Jung Hee are also a part of the film, adding more depth to the story. The film is slated for release on March 26. Watch teaser below.

On February 18, the first poster of The Match was also revealed. The poster shows Lee Byung Hun dressed formally, looking straight at the camera, holding his face in one hand. His expression is filled with determination and focus as he mentally prepares for the high-stakes showdown. Check out the poster below.



Previously, Lee Byung Hun delivered a striking character as Player 001, also known as the Front Man, in Squid Game season 2. He reprised the role from a guest appearance in Season 1. He has also collaborated with Director Park Chan Wook on the upcoming suspense thriller film No Other Choice. This film is based on the novel The Ax.

Yoo Ah In (legal name Uhm Hong Sik), who was sentenced to one year in prison and detained in court five months ago on charges of habitual drug use, was released on February 18 after receiving a suspended sentence from an appellate court.