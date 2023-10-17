The Matchmakers: Can Cho Yi Hyun become the right cupid for Rowoon? Fourth teaser reveals

The Matchmakers is all set to release this month and the teaser 4 released revealed Cho Yi Hyun as a successful matchmaker and being one of the best in her business. Rowoon also goes up to her and asks for advice. Here is the breakdown of the teaser.

Rowoon asks for Cho Yi Hyun’s advice

In The Matchmaker's teaser 4 released on October 16, Cho Yi Hyun introduces herself as a successful matchmaker who can find the most compatible and perfect match. She also brags about how the couples that she has matched have had healthy offspring and are living a happy life. That is the reason why she is so much in demand.

The next scene shows Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun together as she asks him if he has children. Rowoon is taken aback by this question as he replies that he doesn't. Cho Yi Hyun confidently declares that she can see if two people are suitable for each other. Then we see the main protagonists stand together as Rowoon comes closer to her and asks her what kind of woman would be suitable for him.

Summary, cast and release date of The Matchmakers

The Matchmakers tells the story of two widowers Shim Jung Woo played by Rowoon and Jung Soon Deok played by Cho Yi Hyun. The two take it upon themselves to find matches for people who are struggling to find partners in the Joseon era. Rowoon will be taking on the role of a grumpy scholar who was supposed to be wed to the princess who untimely passed away. Cho Yi Hyun leads a double life as a docile daughter-in-law and a renowned matchmaker.

The romantic comedy is set to release on October 30 at 9:45 KST which is 6:15 pm IST. The KBS drama can be enjoyed on Viki. It will be broadcast every Monday and Tuesday.

