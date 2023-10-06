The Matchmakers’ poster OUT! Rowoon And Cho Yi Hyun will help you find the right match

Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun’s upcoming drama The Matchmakers is set for its premiere on October 30. Prior to its release, the viewers have been given some special nuggets in the form of teasers. The recent poster released reveals the determination of the two characters to find suitable matches for people.

The Matchmakes poster with Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun out

The Matchmakes is KBS’ much-anticipated drama starring former SF9’s Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun. On October 6, the latest poster for the drama was released. The two characters Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok can be seen standing with their backs at each other. The look on their faces reveals their willpower to do their jobs well and find partners for people. The caption on the poster reads, “We will find you good matches”. The floor is covered in Mandarin ducks which is a symbol of love and fidelity. The two protagonists will help people who are struggling to find matches find a good partner.

The Matchmakers’ release date, summary and other details

The romantic comedy tells the story of two widowers Shim Jung Woo (played by Rowoon) and Jung Soon Deok (played by Choi Yi Hyun) who take charge of finding matches for Jeoson’s era unmarried people who are struggling to find the right person for themselves as they were considered unmarriageable back then because of their older age. Shim Jung Woo is an intelligent man who is selected to be the princess’ husband and become a government official. After the princess' sudden death during the wedding ceremony, according to the rules of Joseon times, he can’t marry or get a post in the office. Jung Soon Deok is the best matchmaker in the city who also sells cosmetics and accessories to women. The two of them get involved to help people find their perfect match.

The drama will be premiering on October 30 and will be streaming on Viki.

