The Matchmakers: Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun are all set to find perfect matches in character posters

The upcoming romance comedy drama called The Matchmakers dropped the character posters starring Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun. Raising anticipation among fans, Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun illustrated their characters in bright ancient settings. Read on to learn more about The Matchmakers and its characters.

The Matchmakers character posters

On September 25, KBS TV2 dropped the character posters of the upcoming sageuk drama featuring Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun. Starting with Cho Yi Hyun, the character poster described her as the goddess of matchmaking who leads a dual life as the daughter-in-law of the first vice-premier minister, her name is Jung Soon Deok. Jung Soon Deok is a widow who leads a completely different life outside her house. She wore a beautiful green hanbok acting as Mrs. Yeo Joo the most popular matchmaker in the capital Hangyang during the Joseon Dynasty. Showcasing a more mature appearance who has years of experience in finding perfect pairs for marriage, Jung Soon Deok is seen wearing the gache, a wig worn by women back in the Joseon Era.

On the other hand, The Destined With You actor Rowoon is seen wearing a lilac hanbok and holding a closed-hand fan widely known as buchae. He plays the role of Shim Jung Woo, a man of principles whose specialty is hitting everyone with facts, he is described as a man who is popular for "Factual Violence". Shim Jung Woo is talented in all senses and has the potential to become the youngest man to pass the Civil Service Exam but became a widower at a young age. The K-drama is scheduled to air on Monday, October 30, on KBS TV2.

About The Matchmakers

This romance comedy series features actors like Rowoon, Cho Yi Hyun, Jo Han Chul, Park Ji Young, Jung Shin Hye, Park Ji Won, and many more. The drama depicts the tale of the struggle a young widow Jung Soon Deok and a widower Shim Jung Woo go through to find the perfect match for four ladies. The four ladies play a significant role in representing the Joseon Dynasty and have to be married off. Jung Soon Deok and Shim Jung Woo are responsible for finding the right groom for the girls.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Matchmakers table read session: Rowoon, Cho Yi Hyun, more, sit down to explore their characters