The Matchmakers: Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun embark on operation wedding in new teaser release; Watch

Former SF9 member Rowoon is seen competing with Cho Yi Hyun to find the perfect match in the newly released teaser for The Matchmakers. The upcoming K-drama by KBS is set to release in October 2023. The Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun starrer drama underwent multiple name changes and revisions. Check out the newly released teaser and stills from the show below.

New teaser for The Matchmakers releases

KBS released a new set of teasers and stills from the upcoming rom-com K-drama The Matchmakers. In the newly released teaser one can witness the onset of a wedding march being played in the background as Cho Yi Hyun and Rowoon proudly introduce their characters in the show. Rowoon will play the character of Shim Jung Woo who is a young widower whereas Cho Yi Hyun is set to play Jung Soo Deok, a young widow. Rowoon enters Seungjeongwon, called the Royal Secretariat in the Joseon Dynasty era, wearing a light pink hanbok. With his intense presence, Rowoon iterates the lines, "I have been writing appeals related to marriage annulment for eight years. There are no cases about marriage that I don't know about."

Choi Yi Hyun who plays Jung Soon Deok makes way by introducing herself as 'the goddess of matchmaking'. She is seen fluttering her red jangot, an overcoat worn by women in the Joseon Dynasty, while declaring, "There is no failure for me!" This new trailer has raised anticipation among the viewers about what will happen when the goddess of matchmaking crosses paths with an experienced petitioner who writes marriage annulment.

About The Matchmakers

The Matchmakers is a forthcoming romantic comedy-drama presented by KBS. It depicts the story between Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok who are widowed and the immense struggle they have to endure together to play matchmakers for marrying off unmarried women and men from the Joseon era. In the Joseon era, it is considered that if the men and women pass the prime age of marriage then it becomes difficult to find a good suitor. The upcoming drama will be aired on the local cable operator KBS in South Korea and on the Viki app. The Matchmakers will premiere on October 30 at 9:45 PM KST and will air every Monday and Tuesday.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cho Yi Hyun embraces a dual identity in quirky rom-com The Matchmakers with Rowoon and intriguing twist