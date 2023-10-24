The Matchmakers: Rowoon And Cho Yi Hyun play cupids for old bachelors seeking love in NEW posters

The Matchmakers, Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun’s upcoming historical rom-com has dropped new posters from the show. The freshly rolled-out poster glimpses into the matchmaking talent of the actors. Set in the backdrop of the Joseon era, The Matchmakers is scheduled to bring a fresh perspective to the historical tales. Meanwhile, the creators are keeping fans' excitement high by consistently releasing new teasers and stills.

Rowoon And Cho Yi Hyun play love-matchmakers in the upcoming rom-com

The Matchmakers tells the story of a young widower Shim Jung Woo (Rowoon) and a young widow Jung Soon Deok (Cho Yi Hyun) who join forces to find love for the senior generation. On October 24, the production house released new posters showcasing the duo's journey in challenging societal norms and taboos. Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok take center stage in the poster, surrounded by potential love seekers. Both the actors look mesmerizing in the pastel-hued hanbok’s. While Rowoon maintains his grumpy mood, Choi Yi Hyun looks ethereal with her mesmerizing aura.

The official poster introduces several characters featured in the show such as “the three sisters from Hanyang City - Maeng Ha Na (Shin Jung Hye), Maeng Doo Ri (Park Ji Won), and Maeng Sam Soon (Jung Bo Min). It also includes Jung Soon Deok's sister-in-law Jo Ye Jin (Oh Ye Joo), her older brother Jung Soon Gu (Heo Nam Joon), the adorable husband figure Lee Si Yeol (Son Sang Yeon), and farmer Yoon Boo Gyeom (Choi Kyung Hoon).”

More about The Matchmakers

In the upcoming K-drama Cho Yi Hyun takes on dual identity. Practically, she hails from a renowned family in Hanyang city but operates undercover as Mrs. Yeo Joo. Under the disguise of Yeo Joo, she is known as one of the best matchmakers in the area. She cleverly hides her double life from her family and nosy in-laws. On the other hand, talented young man Shim Jung Woo is attempting to pass the civil service exam while he struggles with the challenges of life, such as a failed marriage. Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok work hard to ensure that the wedding plans run smoothly. The seven cheerful individuals preparing for the wedding grab attention with their excitement and hopeful eyes.

The Matchmakers' release date

Rowoon, a former member of SF9, and Choi Yi Hyun star in KBS' highly anticipated drama The Matchmakers, slated to debut on October 30. The show earlier revealed its teaser stills. The global audience can watch the drama on Viki. The show will air every Monday and Tuesday nights.

