The Matchmakers: Rowoon leads dramatic scholar life alongside Cho Yi Hyun in NEW teaser video

The Matchmakers is a K-drama starring Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun. The new drama chronicles the journey of two individuals from the Joseon dynasty who are widowed. Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun set out to play matchmakers for the young maidens. In the new teaser clip, KBS shared more insight into Rowoon's character Shim Jung Woo. The Matchmakers also stars Cho Yi Hyun in the lead role of the female character Jung Soon Deok.

Rowoon as a dramatic scholar from the Joseon era

In the new teaser video released, one is able to take a closer look into Rowoon's character Shim Jung Woo. It reflects what a typical day looks like in Shim Jung Woo's life in the Joseon dynasty. The teaser trailer starts off with Rowoon sitting beside his table when an introduction to his character is made. It reads as ‘Shim Jung Woo, 25 years old’. Rowoon in his character reiterates, "The reason I am filing an appeal to invalidate my marriage to the princess is because I can't go to government because it's the best waste of resources in Joseon." The surroundings change to a traditional Korean wedding hall where Rowoon is seen standing beside the princess who faints. Cho Yi Hyun is seen telling Rowoon that he can’t go to the government and will be denied entry if he marries the princess.

Rowoon is dramatically seen saying that he will not accept a father who cannot compete but Cho Yi Hyun tells him to be a man and do it because he claims it to be the truth. Rowoon sighs and remarks his daily routine is that of a scholar. He intercepts a man and a woman interacting on the streets of Joseon expressing his utter disappointment. But on the contrary agrees to the description of marriage and how couples should ideally be based on a book called The Three Rivers of Destiny. At last, when asked if he fell in love, he is left speechless.

About The Matchmakers

The Matchmakers is an upcoming romantic comedy genre K-drama by KBS. Set in the Joseon era, it showcases the problems of people not being able to find suitable partners once their prime age to be married passes. The Matchmakers will premiere on October 30 at 9:45 PM KST. The episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday. It is also available to watch on the Rakuten Viki app. Previously KBS released the stills of Rowoon's character and Cho Yi Hyun's character.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Matchmakers’ teaser stills feature Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun in new avatars