The Matchmakers starring Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun opens to No. 1 ratings surpassing Twinkling Watermelon

Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun’s new historical rom-com has clinched the number one position on the ratings chart on its premiere day. The Matchmakers aired its first episode on October 30. The period show is a new addition to KBS2’s Monday-Tuesday drama list. The show directed by Hwang Seung Ki and Kim Soo Jin dethroned the ongoing drama Twinkling Watermelon to clinch the highest spot. Here is everything to know about the show.

The Matchmakers opens to No. 1 ratings

The Matchmakers revolves around the story of Shim Jung Woo (Rowoon) and Ung Soon Deok (Cho Yi Hyun) with both having lost their partners at a very young age. Together, the two help individuals in their community who, according to the societal norms set in the Joseon period, are considered older than the average age for marriage, in finding suitable matches and getting married. The show also unveils Cho Yi Hyun's dual identity, as she becomes Hanyang City's top matchmaker, all while concealing her activities from her in-laws.

As per Neilson Korea Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun’s historical rom-com opened to an average domestic rating of 4.5 percent. The Matchmakers will air every Monday and Tuesday on KBS2 at 9:45 PM Korean Standard Time (6:15 PM Indian Standard Time). For the global audiences, the show will stream simultaneously on Viki.

Twinkling Watermelon witnesses a slight dip in ratings

Twinkling Watermelon, starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo in key roles, after reigning supreme for continuous weeks has witnessed a slight dip in its ratings. The 11th episode of the show opened to a domestic viewership rating of 3.3. The numbers are slightly less than its previous rating of 3.5 percent. Twinkling Watermelon is a story about a CODA (child of a deaf adult) boy. He possesses a natural talent for music. One day, when he goes to a music store, he suddenly travels back in time to 1995. He met his own dad’s younger version and together with some youth formed a band called Watermelon Sugar.

ENA’s Evilive aired its sixth episode on October 30 and garnered an average nationwide rating of 1.3 percent. The show which changed its slot from Saturday-Sunday to Sunday-Monday is witnessing a steady growth in its viewership ratings.

