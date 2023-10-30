The Matchmakers starring Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun: Release date, cast, plot and where to watch

The Matchmakers which features SF9's Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun will be airing on KBS from October 30 and for international fans on Viki. The period piece created a lot of buzz around itself due to its stellar cast and unique plotline. As the premiere nears, here is all that you need to know about the series.

The Matchmakers release date and where to watch

The Matchmakers will be airing on KBS at 9:45 pm KST which is 6:15 pm IST on KBS 2. International fans can enjoy the show on Viki. It will be airing every Monday and Tuesday.

Cast and crew

The drama is directed by Hwang Seung Ki and Kim Soo Jin. The script was written by Ha Soo Jin who had also worked on the project Sell Your Haunted House.

The drama features The King's Affection's Rowoon and All of Us Are Dead's Cho Yi Hyun.

Summary of The Matchmakers

The romantic comedy tells the story of two widowers Shim Jung Woo (played by Rowoon) and Jung Soon Deok (played by Cho Yi Hyun) who take charge of finding matches for Jeoson’s era unmarried people who are struggling to find the right person for people as they were considered unmarriageable back during the Joseon period because of their older age. Shim Jung Woo is an intelligent man who is selected to be the princess’ husband and become a government official. After the princess' sudden death during the wedding ceremony, according to the rules of Joseon times, he can’t marry or get a post in the office. Jung Soon Deok is the best matchmaker in the city who also sells cosmetics and accessories to women. The two of them get involved to help people find their perfect match.

