The Matchmakers starring Rowoon sees rise in ratings, Tell Me That You Love Me debuts with lukewarm response

The Matchmakers, starring Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun, premiered on October 30 and, since then, has secured a place for itself as it bounced back and claimed the No. 1 spot once more. Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been's show Tell Me That You Love Me debuted on November 27 and received decent ratings. Here is a look at the average viewership ratings for Monday-Tuesday K-dramas for this week.

The Matchmakers takes the top spot once more

Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun's The Matchmakers took the top spot in its time slot amongst K-dramas. For episode 8, the KBS drama received a nationwide viewership rating of 3.9 percent, which is an increase from last week. In the last week, the drama garnered a viewership rating of 3.3 percent. The romantic comedy tells the story of two widowers, Shim Jung Woo (played by Rowoon) and Jung Soon Deok (played by Cho Yi Hyun), who take charge of finding matches for Jeoson's-era unmarried people who are struggling to find the right partner as they were considered unmarriageable because of their older age.

Tell Me That You Love Me marks its debut

Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been's Tell Me That You Love Me premiered on November 27 on ENA. The show gathered an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.5 percent. Screenwriter Kim Min Jung and director Kim Yoon Jin have come together for this project. The writer is known for her projects like Love In The Moonlight and The Sound Of Magic while the director is known for Our Beloved Summer.

The romance drama is based on the 1995 Japanese drama of the same name. It was a major success, as the drama won several awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more, at Japan’s Television Drama Academy Awards.

A Bloody Lucky Day received a nationwide viewership rating of 2.1 percent, which is a decrease from last week's episode rating of 2.6 percent. It is a mystery thriller starring Lee Sung Min, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Lee Jung Eun.

