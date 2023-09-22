The Matchmakers table read session: Rowoon, Cho Yi Hyun, more, sit down to explore their characters

The Matchmakers held their table reading session recently and the shots from the meeting are out as the actors explored their characters with other cast members. Former SF9 member Rowoon and All of Us Are Dead star Cho Yi Hyun will lead The Matchmakers alongside many other talented actors. Read on to learn more about the drama.

Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun's The Matchmakers table reading

On September 22, KBS released the photos from the table reading session of the upcoming sageuk drama starring Rowoon, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Ji Young, Jo Han Chul, Jung Shin Hye, Park Ji Won, and many more. The story is about a widow Shim Jung Woo and a widower Jung Soon Deok who go through many hurdles to marry off four young maidens who represent the dynasty of Joseon. Shim Jung Woo is very talented and smart, so much so that he can easily make his name as the youngest civil servant in the country. However, things turn upside down when the death of the princess during the wedding becomes his misfortune which hinders his chances of becoming successful in his career and marriage. On the other hand, Cho Yi Hyun lives a dual life as Jung Soon Deok, the second daughter-in-law in the family of the first vice-premier, and Mrs. Yeo Joo who is a well-known matchmaker in Hanyang city.

Other Cast members of The Matchmakers

Park Ji Young known for her dramas like Revenant, The Red Sleeve and more will take on the role of Park So Hyun aka Mrs. Park is a powerful woman who has helped her family members reach new heights of success. Jo Han Chul will play the role of the King who wishes to marry off Dr. Maek's three daughters in just two months. Jung Shin Hye and Park Ji Won will play the role of Dr. Maek's first two daughters respectively.

Production Team's remarks on the cast members

"The Matchmaker' will welcome viewers with easy comedy that people of all ages and genders can appreciate, as well as a one-of-a-kind historical rom-com drama that will change the emotions of late autumn when the chilly wind starts to blow into heart-fluttering excitement."

