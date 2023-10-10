The Matchmakers’ teaser stills feature Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun in new avatars

The Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun starrer historical drama is all set for its premier soon. The stills released teased the audience with insights into the actress’ character Jung Soon Deok and Rowoon's Shim Jung Woo. The romantic comedy is already creating hype about itself with its stellar cast and unique story. Here is what we know so far.

Rowoon’s character shows his grumpy and disappointed looks

On October 10, new stills from The Matchmakers starring Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun were released by KBS. The fresh pictures unveiled reveal the grace with which Cho Yi Hyun’s character goes on with daily life while leading a double life and Rowoon is in all his grumpy and judgy glory. We get to see a new side to Rowoon. His character Shim Jung Woo The stills create excitement and anticipation around the character. In one of the stills, he is seen clad in royal blue while taking the civil exams which his intellectually brilliant character tops. In another, he sports a light jade-colored hanbok and judgingly stares at someone with a disappointed look in his eyes. The third still shows yet another side of him and he can be seen keenly looking as some drama that unveils in front of him.

Cho Yi Hyun’s grace as she goes on with her daily life

The pictures released on October 10 are very different from what we have seen before. In the latest stills, Jung Soon Deok is seen wearing a light-colored hanbok in a pastel shade with her hair tied up with a pin. She wears a soft smile as she goes on about her day. She can be seen doing everyday chores from setting the table to storing fermented food.

The Matchmakers’ release date and summary

The Matchmakes will be premiering on October 30 and will be available on Viki. The period drama will tell the story of Shim Jung Woo and Jung Soon Deok who are two widowers who decide to find matches for older people who are struggling to find partners.

