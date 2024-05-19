The Midnight Romance in Hagwon co-stars Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won spotted at Jamsil Stadium baseball game; Watch

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won are currently stealing viewers’ hearts with their on-screen chemistry in the ongoing rom-com The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. But the duo seemed to have formed a real-life friendship as well. They were recently spotted attending a baseball game in Seoul, enjoying the match together.

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won sport their off-screen friendship at Doosan Bears vs Lotte Giants baseball match

On May 18, the Doosan Bears and Lotte Giants, two professional baseball teams in South Korea went against each other at Seoul’s Jamsil Stadium. The exciting match was attended by many baseball fans, while The Midnight Romance in Hagwon co-stars Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won were also spotted enjoying the game.

See the clips of Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won enjoying a baseball match:

Wi Ha Joon channels his baseball player character from 18 Again at the Jamsil Stadium game

Meanwhile, Wi Ha Joon, who played a famous baseball athlete role in the 2020 K-drama 18 Again, seems to be a real-life pro as well. During the Doosan Bears vs Lotte Giants match break, he went to the field, showing off his flawless swinging skills. The crowd utmostly cheered him as he transformed into a batter.

See Wi Ha Joon’s baseball skills here:

More about Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won's drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won are recently leading tvN’s ongoing drama The Midnight Romance in Hagwon. The narration depicts a unique romance between their characters, that is winning the hearts of viewers.

Wi Ha Joon transforms into Lee Jun Ho, a rookie instructor in an academic center, who once was also a student there. Leaving his corporate job, he returned to the academy in order to pursue his first love, who is none other than Seo Hye Jin (played by Jung Ryeo Won), a veteran instructor, who once took his lessons.

The drama premiered on May 11 through the tvN network in South Korea and Viki globally.

Who are Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won?

Wi Ha Joon is a prominent Korean actor known for The Worst of Evil (2023), Gyeongseong Creature (2023), Little Women (2022), Squid Game (2021), Bad and Crazy (2021), and more.

On the other hand, Jung Ryeo Won was also established as a K-drama and film actress. She is best known for Diary of a Prosecutor (2019), May It Please the Court (2022), Witch at Court (2017), and more.