The Midnight Romance in Hagwon: Wi Ha Joon’s charm leaves Jung Ryeo Won stunned in new stills; see PICS

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is the newest and the most awaited romantic K-drama in town starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won. The romance melodrama finally premiered to high ratings yesterday, May 11.

The new stills from episode two of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon have captivated audiences and depict the upcoming change in Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon’s former teacher-student relationship.

Wi Ha Joon’s new personality makes Jung Ryeo Won’s heart change in new stills from The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The new stills unveiled by tvN from episode 2 of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon depict Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon deep in conversation.

The first three stills show Seo Hye Jin (Jung Ryeo Won) and Lee Joon Ho (Wi Ha Joon) standing on the balcony of Namsan Public Library, a place they frequented as a student and teacher. It seems Seo Hye Jin is trying to persuade Lee Joon Ho to not give up his settled life at the big company and take a new route.

Meanwhile, it is interesting to note Seo Hye Jin can’t take her eyes off the now-changed Lee Joon Ho who stands in his glory in front of her.

The other two stills present the duo in a different setting as Seo Hye Jin is in her car, soon to leave and Lee Joon Ho is bending over to see her eye to eye, with a worried expression on his face.

It can be seen Lee Joon Ho’s powerful words have left Seo Hye Jin at a loss of words as she looks anxious as she rides in her car.

We see a closer glimpse of Lee Joon Ho’s irresistible charm in the last still as he stands with a subtle smile on his face.

More about The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon premiered on May 11 at 9:20 PM (5:50 PM IST). The romance melodrama follows the story of veteran professor Seo Hye Jin played by Jung Ryeo Won and her former star student Lee Joon Ho who leaves his high-paying job to become a rookie instructor.

