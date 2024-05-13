The Midnight Romance in Hagwon with Wi Ha Joon-Jung Ryeo Won maintains viewership; The Atypical Family achieves personal best

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won premiered on May 11 and kept up its viewership ratings for the second episode. The Atypical Family featuring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong enjoyed a rise in viewership and achieved its personal best viewership. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this weekend.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon remains steady; The Atypical Family sees increase in viewership

According to Nielsen Korea, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon with Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon achieved a steady viewership rating for its second episode with 5.2 percent. The romance drama revolves around the characters Seo Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho, who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor. Lee Jun Ho always had feelings for Seo Hye Jin and after they reunite after 10 years, romance blossoms between them. The drama is directed by the maker of Something in the Rain, raising expectations for the release.

The Atypical Family with Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee gained 4.1 percent, achieving its personal best. The drama tells the story of a mysterious family and the members all have different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time.

He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic and Missing Crown Prince's viewership ratings

Beauty and Mr. Romantic achieved its best yet with 18.3 percent nationwide average viewership ratings. It became the most-watched program on Sunday once more. The historical romance Missing Crown Prince gained 3.1 percent.

