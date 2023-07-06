The Moon: EXO member D.O takes on life-threatening mission in new stills for awaited space film

The overwhelming scene of Sun Woo (EXO's D.O.), who is on an exploration mission alone, is revealed in The Moon, which will vividly convey the wonderful moon and universe to the audience this summer. The released still captured the feeling of awe and desolation as you took your first step on the moon and into unknown space and carried out an exploration mission.

EXO’s D.O. as Sun Woo:

Space traveler Sun Woo, who arrived on the moon after exciting bends in the road on board the Korean monitored spaceship Woori, cuts verifiable impressions on the outer layer of the moon and turns into the main Korean space explorer to show up on the moon. Sun Woo continues his exploration mission step by step despite being isolated on the moon, which is 384,000 kilometers away from Earth. He does this because he does not forget his sense of duty as an astronaut. He collects and stores rock from the moon and drills for ice samples from the moon. However, a meteor shower begins to fall from the sky after a short while, and Sun Woo accelerates the lunar vehicle to avoid it. A suffocating tension is conveyed about whether an isolated astronaut can complete the mission and safely return to the Woori in a situation where survival itself is a challenge.

The Moon:

Do Kyung Soo, who plays Korean astronaut Sun Woo, said that the set was so good that he felt like he was actually on the moon. Sun Woo left the first footprints on the moon. He said there was no trouble in submerging himself in the acting on the grounds that the moon was realistic. If anyone watches it on a big screen, they will be able to experience space, run on the moon's surface, fly, and even swim in a spacecraft, according to Sol Kyung Gu, who played Jae Guk, the former head of the Space Center who is eagerly awaiting Sun Woo's safe return from Earth. On August 2, The Moon will be shown in theaters all over the country.

