The Moon: EXO's D.O declares mayday in first movie teaser co-starring Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Hee Ae; WATCH

The movie 'The Moon' (directed by Kim Yong Hwa) depicts the struggle between Sun Woo, a space crew member stranded on the moon, due to an accident, and Jae Guk, the former head of the space center, desperately trying to save him. 'The Moon' is the first space project of director Kim Yong Hwa, who directed the 'Along with the Gods' series, and has been a topic of discussion since early on. In addition, trust was added by casting powerful acting actors such as Sol Kyung Gu, Do Kyung Soo (EXO’s D.O), and Kim Hee Ae.

The Moon:

Director Kim Yong Hwa, who recorded 20 million views with a touching story that vividly depicts the visuals of the other world that had never been done before in the 'Along with the Gods' series, is a dramatic story of Korea's first manned lunar exploration mission and isolation in space, inciting curiosity in fans who are excited to watch the film. Sol Kyung Gu plays Jae Guk, the former head of the space center, who struggles to save Sunwoo, who is left alone in space, and Do Kyung Soo plays Sunwoo, a space crew member who is alone in space over 384,000 km away. Kim Hee Ae plans to add weight to the gripping film as 'Moonyoung', the general director of the NASA space station.

Teaser and poster:

The teaser and poster focus on whether 'The Moon', which contains hyperreal visuals that perfectly embody the unknown space of space and a dramatic survival drama that goes back and forth between the earth and the moon, will be able to warm up the summer theater district. The released launch poster catches the eye with the familiar yet unfamiliar visuals of the moon and the appearance of a space crew standing alone on the surface of the moon. The appearance of the first Korean astronaut to set foot on the lunar surface evokes a strange feeling and tension at the same time. The teaser released together raises curiosity about how a human being left alone in the vast space will survive as the rescue request of the astronaut in crisis resonates over the awe-inspiring beauty of the moon.

