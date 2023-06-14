The Moon teasers: EXO’s D.O. finds himself stranded in outer space; Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Hee Ae set to save him

Four eye-catching teaser posters and a motion teaser have been released for the film The Moon, which tells the story of the struggle between Seon Woo (EXO's D.O.), a member of the space crew who has been left alone on the moon as a result of an accident, and Jae Guk (Sol Kyung Gu), the former head of the space center, who is frantically trying to save Seon Woo.

The posters:

The four teaser posters depict a lunar vehicle urgently moving across the moon's surface amid a perilous meteor shower. Jae Guk, played by Sol Kyung Gu, is the former head of the Naro Space Center. South Korean astronaut Seon Woo, played by Do Kyung Soo, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), as well as the main director, Moon Young, played by Kim Hee Ae, which captured the various emotions of the three characters while they were in their own situations.

The Moon:

Woori, Korea's first manned spacecraft to explore the moon, encounters an unexpected solar wind and is in trouble. Hwang Seon Woo, who is alone in the vast space sea and 384,000 kilometers from the moon, is in desperate need of assistance from Earth. Previous space place chief Jae Guk, who was responsible for Korea's lunar investigation, asks NASA fundamental chief Moon Young for help to save Seon Woo, yet it is hazy whether this genuineness will be acknowledged. The teaser piques viewers' interest by demonstrating Seon Woo's helplessness while he is alone on the moon, as well as Jae Guk and Moon Young's difficulties in rescuing him and bringing him back to Earth.

The teaser:

The risky and urgent journey that Korea's first lunar exploration spacecraft had to take is depicted in the jointly released teaser trailer. Seon Woo sprints in a lunar vehicle to avoid the meteor shower that falls in all directions because the excitement of stepping foot on the moon is fleeting. Jae Guk, Moon Young, and the Space Center staff wait anxiously to see if Seon Woo is alright. In particular, Seon Woo's appearance at the end of the preview video shouting "Mayday" and the words "Korea astronaut isolated on the moon" make people curious about the movie's story about the astronaut isolated in outer space.

