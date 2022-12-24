The most expensive Korean dramas that are definitely worth watching

Believe it or not, producing a top-tier K-drama, not only requires an elaborate team of experts and professionals but a massive budget. In fact, if you think about it, any drama requires immaculate production quality to deliver content that is actually believable and actually takes you on an emotional roller coaster ride. To ensure a top-notch drama that actually manages to impress the audience, it needs to be so much more than just a good story; it requires elements like special effects, exotic and appropriate locations, the right kind of set decor and so much more. This is what makes K-dramas astronomically expensive. This time, we have curated a list of the 10 most expensive Korean dramas that you will definitely enjoy watching. Scroll on for everything from historical dramas to fantasy romance dramas along with their estimated production cost.

1. Arthdal Chronicles

Arthdal Chronicles Cast: Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, Jang Dong Gun Director: Won Suk Kim Writer: Young Hyun Kim, Sang Yeon Park Year of release: 2019 OTT Platform: Netflix Arthdal Chronicles Rating: 8.3/10 One of the most loved historical fantasy K-drama Arthdal Chronicles had a pretty high production cost. Along with a huge investment in special effects, the show featured spectacular costumes and memorable set designs. In fact, the K-drama showcased Korean A-listers like Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won, and Jang Dong Gun who charged massive amounts per episode. The three-part show was shot in Brunei and set in Osan, Gyeonggi Province. The estimated production cost of Arthdal Chronicles was 54 billion Korean won.

2. Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls Cast: Lee Jin Wook, Nara, Joon Lee Director: Seung Hoon Hahm, Hae Ju Kim, Young Woo Jang Writer: So Ra Kwon (screenwriter), Jae Won Seo (screenwriter) Year of release: 2021 OTT Platform: Netflix Bulgasal: Immortal Souls Rating: 7.4/10 Another show that is a must-watch and had a huge budget was Bulgasal: Immortal Souls. The fantasy-thriller drama has elements of history that make it a binge-worthy show. The 16-episode show features Lee Jin Wook, Nara, and Joon Lee and is loaded with extraordinary special effects. The estimated production cost of Bulgasal: Immortal Souls was estimated at 40 billion Korean won.

3. Mr. Sunshine

Mr. Sunshine Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Kim Tae Ri, Yoo Yeon Seok Director: Young-woo Jang, Jihyeon Jeong, Eung Bok Lee Writer: Kim Eun Sook Year of release: 2018 OTT Platform: Netflix Mr. Sunshine Rating: 8.7/10 One of the most expensive Korean dramas, Mr. Sunshine is a 24-episode show with a monumental production cost. The show featured appropriate historical elements, and a tremendous set, and was loaded with goose-bump-worthy special effects. The location shoots and the star-studded cast also added to the cost of the show. It is rumored that Lee Byung Hun charged a whooping cost of 150 million won for every episode. The estimated production cost of Mr. Sunshine was estimated at 40 billion Korean won.

4. Kingdom

Kingdom Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Bae Doona, Kim Sungkyu Director: Seong Hun Kim, In Je Park Writer: Eun Hee Kim Year of release: 2019 OTT Platform: Netflix Kingdom Rating: 8.3/10 Another historical drama with a huge production cost that was worth every penny has to be Kingdom. The show features zombies that required a whole lot of special effects to lead to a huge production cost. Reportedly, per episode of the K-drama costs around 3 billion Korean won. Watch the historical horror drama to witness Korean A-listers including Ju Ji Hoon, Bae Doona, and Ryu Seung Ryong. The estimated production cost of the Kingdom was estimated at 35 billion Korean won.

5. Snowdrop

Snowdrop Cast: Jung Hae In, Jisoo Kim, Yoo In Na Director: Hyun Tak Jo Writer: Hyeon Mi Yu Year of release: 2021 OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar movie Rating: 8.2/10 If you like historical dramas, you are going to absolutely love watching Snowdrop. The show is one of the most expensive K-dramas and features Korean stars including Jung Hae In, Jisoo Kim, and Yoo In Na. The show is a treat for anyone who loves action sequences. It's just the perfect blend of romance and action drama and focuses on the 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea. The estimated production cost of Snowdrop was 32 billion Korean won.

6. The King: Eternal Monarch

The King: Eternal Monarch Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan Director: Baek Sang Hoon Writer: Kim Eun Sook Year of release: 2020 OTT Platform: Netflix The King: Eternal Monarch Rating: 8.1/10 The King: Eternal Monarch has been in the limelight for Lee Min Ho's salary per episode making him one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea. The show has a military premise and is loaded with special effects and fantasy segments. In fact, it is safe to say the show is a full-fledged experience with the showcase of expensive cars, impressive jewelry, horses, and massive sets. The estimated production cost of The King: Eternal Monarch was estimated at 30 billion Korean won.

7. Sweet Home

Sweet Home Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young Director: Young Woo Jang, Eung Bok Lee, So Hyun Park Writer: Kim Hyung Min, Kim Kan Bi, Park So Jeong, Hong So Ri, Hwang Young Chan Year of release: 2020 OTT Platform: Netflix Sweet Home Rating: 7.3/10 A Netflix original that's one of the most expensive Korean Dramas has to be Sweet Home. Watch the show to experience the best of special effects and stars like Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, and Lee Si Young. The show is directed by Lee Eung-bok who has previously directed other shows with high production costs like Descendents of the Sun, Goblin, and Mr. Sunshine. The estimated production cost of Sweet Home was estimated at 30 billion Korean won.

8. Vagabond

Vagabond Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy, Moon Jeong Hee Director: Yu In Sik Writer: Young Chul Jang, Kyung Soon Jung Year of release: 2019 OTT Platform: Netflix Vagabond Rating: 8.1/10 Surprisingly, this show has a high production cost but does not have any fantasy or historical elements. Vagabond is in fact an action drama with a star cast including Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy, and Moon Jeong Hee. Apart from the fees of the star-studded cast, the must-watch K-drama has a super high production cost because of the overseas filming held in Morocco and Portugal. The estimated production cost of Vagabond was estimated at 25 billion Korean won.

9. Legend of the Blue Sea

Legend of the Blue Sea Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Min Ho, Lee Hee Joon Director: Hyuk Jin Writer: Ji Eun Park Year of release: 2016 OTT Platform: Netflix Legend of the Blue Sea Rating: 8.1/10 The Lee Min Ho starrer, this K-drama is a fantasy romance drama that's filled with worth-watching special effects. Apart from that, the show's overseas filming that was held in Spain and Palau, along with the star cast's high charges per episode makes this Korean drama one of the most expensive Korean dramas of all time. The estimated production cost of Legend of the Blue Sea was estimated at 22 billion Korean won.

10. Crash Landing On You

Crash Landing On You Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye Director: Kim Hui-won, Jung Hyo Lee Writer: Ji Eun Park Year of release: 2019 OTT Platform: Netflix Crash Landing On You Rating: 8.7/10 The fan-favorite K-drama Crash Landing On You had a massive budget that hit the 20 billion Korean won mark. The show was filmed in Switzerland which definitely added to the cost. Apart from that, the star cast including Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, and Seo Ji Hye charged massive amounts. The set and the costumes of the show also added to the high production cost of the show. The estimated production cost of Crash Landing On You was estimated at 20 billion Korean won.

