The Murky Stream FIRST LOOK: Rowoon embodies Joseon thug hiding his past from wise Shin Ye Eun; PICS and teaser

Rowoon is all set to make his return to historical dramas. The former SF9 member's upcoming drama, The Murky Stream, has shared its first look, providing a much-awaited glimpse into his complex character. A teaser has also been revealed, previewing the exciting story set against the backdrop of Joseon.

On January 7, Disney+ Korea shared a new teaser video for the platform's upcoming drama lineup. The Murky Stream's first look was also unveiled through the clip. In the teaser video, Rowoon is seen embodying the role of Si Yool, a complex character who rises from being a Joseon thug to becoming a legendary figure.

The video begins with him fighting off a group of men with a flaming torch. Joining him is Park Seo Ham as Jeong Cheon. Standing back-to-back, he also joins the fight, while Si Yool asks him, "You think you can handle it? Stand behind me if you are scared."

The teaser also gives a glimpse of Shin Ye Eun's character, Choi Eun, a wise and just figure who is seen sporting a warm smile.

Watch the teaser here:

Choi Eun's personality differs from Si Yool's. She is someone who exudes radiance with her warm presence, while Si Yool walks the dark path as a rogue, hiding his past from her. The first character stills further showcase their contrasting lives, raising anticipation for their ultimate fate in The Murky Stream.

Check out the stills here:

Rowoon is considered the 'king of historical dramas'. His performance in previous hits like The King's Affection and The Matchmakers earned global praise, so his performance as Si Yool In The Murky Stream is highly anticipated.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shin Ye Eun recently showed a strong screen presence in tvN's latest period piece Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. Excitement runs high to see her chemistry with the ex-SF9 member. Park Seo Ham, best known for the popular BL series Semantic Error, is taking on a historical role for the first time.

ALSO READ: Park Jung Min regrets less romance with Jisoo in Newtopia, reveals how Kim Go Eun got him BLACKPINK's autograph