The Name Chapter: FREEFALL makes TXT first foreign artist to top Japan's Oricon chart with 9 albums

TXT reigns on Japan's Oricon music charts with their latest album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL's release. The K-pop group has been successful in making a new record being the first foreign artist on the chart. TXT released their new album on October 13 with Chasing That Feeling as the title track. Let's have a look at this new achievement by TXT.

TXT becomes first foreign artist to have 9 albums on Oricon's Chart

TXT known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is a K-pop group under BIGHIT MUSIC. Recently it was announced by Oricon that TXT's latest album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL made its No.1 debut on the weekly album chart in just four days of its release. With this new record, TXT becomes the only artist to have its three albums from 2023 top the weekly chart.

Previously, TXT's Korean mini album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION and their Japanese album SWEET landed at No.1. TXT also became the first foreign artist to have nine consecutive albums land on top of Oricon's weekly album, carrying forward the streak of No.1 that starter in 2020. No other artist from outside of Japan has landed more than six albums on the chart. TXT's new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL has also sold over 2 million copies as per the Hanteo Chart data announced.

TXT's new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

TXT's new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL has been making waves ever since it was released. The new album landed on No.1 position at the Oricon's daily album chart with 225,184 copies on its first day in Japan. Not only this, the title track Chasing That Feeling from the album debuted at No.89 on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart after gaining 1,722,375 filtered streams.

TXT's new album also topped the iTunes charts worldwide when it was released. The pre-release track Back For More was put out in September which featured Brazilian singer Anitta. It also debuted with a live stage performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

