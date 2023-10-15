The Name Chapter: FREEFALL: TXT debuts atop Oricon Chart in Japan; enters Spotify’s Global Chart at No 89

TXT recently released their new studio album The Name Chapter: FREFALL on October 13. In just a little time HYBE's K-pop group TXT, also called TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is breaking their own records in Japan's music industry and Spotify’s Global Song Charts. TXT is a five-member K-pop group that includes Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Soobin, Taehyun, and HueningKai as the members. Chasing That Feeling is the title track of their new album.

The Name Chapter: FEELING tops Oricon Chart; enters Spotify’s Global Chart

TXT's latest album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL sold around 225,184 copies in Japan on its first day of release. With this impressive feat, Japan's Oricon Charts announced that The Name Chapter: FREEFALL by TXT debuted at No.1 on its daily album chart. These were TXT's first-day sales figures from the newly released album. With this, TXT broke its own previous record which was set by the group's Japanese album SWEET. In South Korea, TXT sold over 1.927 million copies, achieving the group's highest first-day sales overall in a single day, as shared by the Hanteo Chart. Not only this, but TXT also created an uproar on Spotify’s chart with The Name Chapter: FREEFALL's title track. Chasing That Feeling made its debut on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart at No.89. This was made possible by the 1,722,375 filtered streams the track accumulated on its first day.

About TXT's The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

TXT teased the release of their new album for the first time at the end of August through an official announcement. Later it was shared the group will be putting out Back For More with Anitta as a pre-release track on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which marked the K-pop group's first appearance on the show. Chasing The Feeling serves as the title track for the album. Other tracks on The Name Chapter: FREEFALL include Growing Pain, Dreamer, Deep Down, Happily Ever After, Skipping Stones, Blue Spring, Do It Like That, and the English version of Chasing That Feeling.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook and TXT show adorable chemistry as they take on 3D and Chase That Feeling challenge together