The Penthouse fame Song Duk Ho receives probation for military enlistment evasion; Here what we know

In the world of K-dramas, scandals and controversies are not uncommon. Recently, actor Song Duk Ho found himself in hot water as he faced charges of military enlistment evasion. The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving fans and the public curious about the outcome of this scandal.

The Verdict - Probation for Song Duk Ho

The Seoul Southern District Court handed down its verdict on May 17, sentencing Song Duk Ho for violating the Military Service Act. The court imposed a one-year prison term, which will be suspended for a period of two years, subject to probation. The judge provided the rationale behind the sentencing, taking into consideration that Song Duk Ho had no prior criminal record and fully admitted to the charges. Additionally, it was noted that he is expected to fulfill his military service duties in the future.

Understanding the Controversy

Military service is a mandatory requirement for all able-bodied South Korean men, and evading this duty is considered a serious offense. Song Duk Ho's case drew significant attention due to his high-profile status as an actor.

Song Duk Ho was implicated in a case where he was accused of engaging in a scheme with a broker to fabricate a medical condition, specifically false epileptic symptoms, with the intention of fraudulently evading his military service obligations. The allegations against him suggested a collaborative effort to secure a fraudulent medical diagnosis, which would have granted him exemption from fulfilling his duties in the military.

More about Song Duk Ho

Song Duk Ho, who made his debut in the film ‘Burning’ in 2018 at the age of 28 according to the Korean system, quickly established himself in the entertainment industry, actively participating in both film and television projects. He garnered attention for his roles in popular dramas such as ‘Hospital Playlist,’ ‘Taxi Driver,’ ‘D.P.,’ and ‘Missing: The Other Side 2.’ However, following the revelation of his involvement in the military service evasion controversy, Song Duk Ho made the decision to withdraw from his upcoming drama ‘Delightfully Deceitful’ on tvN. As the controversy surrounding Song Duk Ho's case continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how this will impact his career and public perception.

