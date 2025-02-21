The Penthouse star Lee Ji Ah breaks silence on family’s 35 billion KRW inheritance dispute and pro-Japanese ties

Actress Lee Ji Ah (real name Kim Ji Ah) addressed the controversy surrounding her family’s inheritance dispute, her father’s forgery lawsuit, and her late grandfather Kim Soon Heung’s pro-Japanese involvement. Lee Ji Ah firmly stated that she was not involved in the matter. She is known for her roles in K-dramas, The Legend, Thrice Married Woman, My Mister, The Penthouse: War in Life, and more.

On February 21, 2025, Lee Ji Ah released a statement through her agency BH Entertainment.The actress shared three points and made it clear that she has been financially independent since the age of 18 and has been estranged from her parents for over a decade. She said, "I have no knowledge of or involvement in the disputed family assets, lawsuits, or the conflict over the land in question."

Regarding allegations related to her grandfather’s property, she explained, "I first learned about this issue through a news article in 2011. I then visited the Center for Historical Truth and Justice multiple times to verify the facts and study the relevant materials." She believes that if any land was acquired during the Japanese occupation, it should be returned to the state.

Lee Ji Ah also revealed that she was two years old when her grandfather passed away and has no memories of him. She also stated that she did not know about his pro-Japanese activities. In her final remarks, Lee Ji Ah clarified that she has never made any statements about her grandfather in the past, nor has she ever promoted herself using her family background. She acknowledged her grandfather’s historical wrongdoings and sincerely apologized as his descendant.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji Ah's father is facing accusations of forging power of attorney forms using his siblings’ seals during the process of repurchasing land. According to Chosun Biz, he was previously sentenced to prison for charges including forgery of private documents and fraud.

He is reportedly involved in a legal dispute with his older brother and sister over land valued at approximately 35 billion KRW (24 million USD). According to Allkpop, Records of Pro-Japanese Collaborators awarded late Kim Soon Heung with the Order of Merit for Service to the Empire by the Japanese government in April 1944 for his monetary contributions to national defense funds.