The Penthouse’s Kim So Yeon to make special appearance in The Escape of the Seven

Kim So Yeon, who is best known for playing Cheon Seo Jin in the extremely popular SBS series The Penthouse: War in Life, is about to thrill makjang fans once more as she joins the cast of the drama The Escape of the Seven. From the bag of writer and director of the renowned Penthouse series, The Escape of the Seven is the ongoing SBS drama ready to roll out with a star-studded cast. Hwang Jung Eum, Uhm Ki Joon, and Lee Joon are just a few names on the list.

Kim So Yeon to make a special appearance in The Escape of the Seven

On October 6, a South Korean media outlet reported that the actress Kim So Yeon will be appearing on the show as a special guest. In response, the production team rolled out a brief confirmation statement “Indeed, Kim So Yeon will have a guest appearance.” Without revealing much about her character on the show they said “Please find out more about it when you watch the broadcast."

The Escape of the Seven star-studded cast and next episode airing date

The Escape of the Seven which was released on September 15, 2023, features Um Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, and Yoon Jong Hoon in the key roles. The show Fridays and Saturdays at 10:00 p.m., Korean Standard Time. Due to live coverage of the Asian Games, the series will be halted this week. It will resume on October 13 at 10 p.m. Korean Standard Time (6:30 p.m., Indian Standard Time).

About The Escape of the Seven

The Escape of the Seven provides a mysterious yet intriguing revenge plotline, which follows the life of seven criminals who get caught up in a case involving the disappearance of a girl. The one thing that binds them all and brings them together to join forces is their lies and desires. As they seek vengeance, they deal with their own problems as well as the reasons behind their evil crimes. Throughout the Chuseok holidays, the crime thriller series held onto the top spot with a strong grip and is still climbing the rating chart with every episode release.

