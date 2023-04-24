The Planet: BTS' upcoming song said to feature all 7 members from animated film Bastions shares first teaser

Earlier this month Thymos Media made an announcement where it was revealed that K-pop sensation BTS is set to lend their vocal talents to the upcoming 3D animated superhero film 'Bastions’. It was further revealed that the track was recorded prior to the commencement of BTS member Jin’s military service. BTS fans from around the world have since been thrilled and are eagerly looking forward to the track’s release.

BTS’ The Planet’s latest teaser

A new teaser has just been dropped for the movie’s title track. The main track has been titled 'The Planet Dance’ and features the lyrical brilliance of all seven members of BTS. The recent MV teaser for the song features the group's members flaunting their impressive vocals in a visually stunning production that looks undoubtedly promising and has managed to amass a view count of over 100 thousand within less than 24 hours of release.

'Bastions' promises to be a visual and auditory treat for viewers, that has a star-studded lineup of artists contributing to its official soundtrack. Alongside BTS, the movie's music will feature full-group performances from Brave Girls, LE SSERAFIM, Heize, AleXa, and other talented musicians.

A sneak peek of the movie's opening was released earlier this month featuring a snippet of BTS's highly-anticipated new song. Fans were thrilled to hear the group's signature sound paired with the action-packed visuals of the movie.

Bastions: Synopsis

The film's storyline is centered around superheroes fighting environmental pollution, which is a timely and relevant theme for audiences around the world. The movie is set to premiere on SBS on May 14 at 7:30 a.m. KST, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can see the full story unfold.

With their impressive vocal abilities and dynamic performances, BTS has become one of the most popular and beloved K-pop groups in the world. Their involvement in 'Bastions' is sure to draw even more attention to the movie and its message of environmental responsibility.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of the movie and its accompanying soundtrack, 'Bastions' promises to be a standout moment in the world of K-pop and animated films alike. With the combination of BTS's talent and the movie's timely theme, viewers are in for an unforgettable experience.

