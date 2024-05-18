The Player 2: Master of Swindlers new stills OUT: Im Seulong, Jo Sung Ha, Ha Do Kwon, and more join heist

Season 2 of the action-packed drama The Player is back, promising more thrilling heists and intricate schemes. New characters add to the excitement, with Jo Sung Ha as President Choi Sang Ho, Ha Do Kwon as savvy prosecutor Kwak Do Su, Lee Joon Hyuk as quirky director Hwang In Sik, and Im Seulong as the enigmatic ex-soldier Shin Woo Young. Premiering June 3 on tvN at 8:50 p.m. KST, this sequel heightens the anticipation with fresh faces and gripping plots.

New stills tease upcoming The Player 2: Master of Swindlers

On May 17, tvN heightened anticipation for the upcoming drama The Player 2: Master of Swindlers by unveiling more stills of its characters. The second season of this action-packed series promises to bring even more excitement and intrigue with its captivating cast and complex storylines.

Among the noteworthy additions, Jo Sung Ha has stepped into the role of Korean President Choi Sang Ho. After enduring a challenging political journey from the opposition, his presidency and subsequent entanglement with swindlers will undoubtedly spark viewers' curiosity about his character's evolution.

Ha Do Kwon will portray the role of Kwak Do Su, a sharp-witted prosecutor renowned for his pragmatic approach. Despite his high social standing, Kwak Do Su finds himself drawn to the swindlers, who intriguingly maintain a sense of justice amidst their criminal endeavors.

Lee Joon Hyuk joins the cast as Hwang In Sik, a character whose innocent demeanor and awkward speech belie his swift and decisive actions. This paradoxical nature is set to capture and surprise the audience.

Returning from the first season, Kim Won Hae reprises his role as prosecutor Jang In Kyu. Unlike his previous collaboration with the swindlers, Jang now adheres strictly to his principles of dignity and social justice.

Additionally, Im Seulong will portray Shin Woo Young, a former special forces soldier with a mysterious past. His exceptional combat skills and sudden involvement with the swindlers add a layer of tension and intrigue to the storyline.

More details about upcoming drama The Player 2: Master of Swindlers

The highly-anticipated sequel to OCN’s hit 2018 series The Player, titled The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, is gearing up for its premiere on tvN. This heist drama centers around a skilled team of swindlers who take aim at the wealthy and corrupt, seizing illicitly acquired fortunes.

The squad's daring exploits involve targeting those who have profited through illegal means, ensuring a thrilling narrative filled with suspense and action. Fans can look forward to the premiere of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers on June 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

