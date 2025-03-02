The Potato Lab Episodes 3-4: Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin starrer release date, time, where to watch and more

The much-anticipated K-drama The Potato Lab has finally premiered on March 1, and it has already won over viewers with its fresh storyline, engaging performances, and quirky romance. The first two episodes aired back-to-back, leaving fans eager to know when the next installments will drop.

For those wondering, Episodes 3 and 4 of The Potato Lab are scheduled to air on March 8 and March 9, 2025. South Korean audiences can tune in to tvN at 9:20 KST, while international fans, including those in India, can stream the drama on Netflix at 5:50 PM IST. Following a steady release pattern, new episodes will be available every Saturday and Sunday, ensuring that the weekend remains packed with romance and laughter.

Starring Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin, The Potato Lab is a romantic comedy that delivers a fresh take on the classic office romance trope but with an unusual twist. Instead of a corporate setting, the story is set in a remote potato research institute, where two polar opposites are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities.

Kang Tae Oh plays So Baek Ho, a strict, no-nonsense director who believes in discipline and efficiency. He has little patience for distractions, preferring structure and solitude over personal relationships. However, his carefully controlled world is turned upside down when he meets Kim Mi Kyung, played by Lee Sun Bin, a passionate and free-spirited potato researcher. Mi Kyung is dedicated to developing a new variety of potatoes, and while she may not look like a typical scientist, her deep knowledge and enthusiasm for her work are undeniable.

From the moment they meet, Baek Ho and Mi Kyung are at odds. While she is warm, expressive, and full of ideas, he is reserved, blunt, and prefers keeping emotions out of the workplace. Their frequent clashes lead toplenty of humorous misunderstandings and heated arguments, but as they continue working together, a slow-brewing attraction begins to take shape.

Directed by Kang Il Soo and Shim Jae Hyun, and written by Kim Ho Soo, The Potato Lab is a 12-episode drama that balances lighthearted comedy, heartfelt moments, and romantic tension.