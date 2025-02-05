The Potato Lab new poster: Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin join forces for research; supporting cast introduced

The Potato Lab is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sun Bin in the leading roles. Ahead of its release, a new poster featuring the actors has been released and has also introduced the supporting cast. The plot of the series follows the story of two individuals and their unlikely love story at a research center.

On February 5, 2025, the production team of The Potato Lab has released a new poster featuring Kang Tae Oh as So Baek Ho and Lee Sun Bin as Kim Mi Gyeong. In the image, a team of researchers is perched atop a truck overflowing with potatoes. At the forefront is Kim Mi Kyeong, a self-proclaimed potato enthusiast, standing beside the refined and resolute So Baek Ho.

The team’s eccentric style, vibrant overalls, floral rain boots, straw hats, and sturdy work gloves blur the boundary between scientists and agricultural workers. Moreover, the poster includes the tagline, ‘Never underestimate potatoes!’ hinting at the passion and dedication fueling their scientific journey.

Accompanying them is a diverse ensemble of researchers, introducing the vibrant supporting cast. Boo Jae Joong (Yoo Seung Mok), Go Jeong Hae (Kwak Ja Hyung), Joo Seung Hee (Woo Jeong Won), Lee Chung Hyun (Yoon Jung Seop), Kwon Hee Dong (Nam Hyeon Woo), and Jang Seul Gi (Kim Ji Ah) round out the team.

New stills of Lee Sun Bin have been released, offering a glimpse into her character in various settings. Whether deeply focused on research in casual attire or effortlessly exuding elegance in formal wear, she also can easily pull off both looks. She takes up the role of Kim Mi Gyeong, a potato researcher with 12 years of experience at the Potato Research Institute. She is a potato enthusiast dedicated to her work, secretly developing a superior potato variety named Mi Gyeong at the institute.

The plot follows Kim Mi Kyeong, a devoted researcher whose life revolves entirely around potatoes, and So Baek Ho, a cold yet principled corporate director whose unexpected arrival turns her world upside down, leading to a surprising romance.

The show is set to premiere on March 1, 2025.