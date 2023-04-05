The pre-release track for BTS’ SUGA’s solo album D-DAY will be People Pt. 2 featuring IU

BTS member SUGA and IU are all set to team for a second time. The aforementioned was revealed by SUGA at midnight on April 5. SUGA put an end to all rumours surrounding his potential collab with IU by posting a teaser for his upcoming pre-release track. The track is titled ‘People Pt. 2’. The teaser further revealed that the track will feature South Korean actress and soloist IU. SUGA and IU had previously collaborated for their super hit collaborative single ‘eight’. The song was a huge commercial success and broke records and charts left, right, and center.

People Pt. 2 teaser

‘People Pt. 2’ is the pre-release track for SUGA’s upcoming first official solo album ‘D-DAY’. ‘D-DAY’ will be released as the third installment of SUGA’s ‘AGUST-D’ trilogy. While the pre-release track ‘People Pt. 2’ will release on April 7, the full album will be dropped on April 21 at 1 p.m. KST. The teaser image shows SUGA in a studio-like setting where he is deeply engrossed in music. He is surrounded by various musical instruments and a mic. In the picture, one can also see a glimpse of a large canvas. The teaser has received an overwhelming response. On Twitter alone, the teaser for ‘People Pt. 2’ has managed to gain around 400 thousand likes within less than 24 hours.

BTS’ SUGA in 2023

BTS member SUGA has had quite a busy year this time. He welcomed 2023 with a remarkable feat in the world of fashion and went on to become the face of the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. He also continued his journey as an excellent host on his talk show ‘Suchwita’. SUGA then made headlines for his unprecedented appearance at the VIP premiere of the South Korean thriller ‘Devil’s Deal’. Last month, SUGA dropped a teaser for his documentary ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’.

The documentary will take him on a musical journey across various cities of the world including Seoul, San Fransico, Malibu, Las Vegas, and Tokyo. Shortly after dropping his first official solo album ‘D-DAY’, SUGA will embark on a highly-anticipated world tour. The said tour will begin in late April and go on till June.

