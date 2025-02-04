The Price Of Confession FIRST LOOK: Kim Go Eun interrogates Jeon Do Yeon about husband’s death in thriller

The Price of Confession is an upcoming K-drama series starring Kim Go Eun and Jeon Do Yeon in the leading role. The series has already garnered significant buzz among fans, especially with the release of its first still cuts. The plot of the series follows an ordinary teacher embroiled in the mysterious murder of her husband.

On February 4, 2025, the production team of The Price of Confession released the first look featuring the lading cast of Kim Go Eun and Jeon Do Yeon. In the image, both can be seen in a confrontational setting as they look at each other intently, which looks like they are inside an interrogation room. The series' plot revolves around two main characters, Yoon Soo, who is accused of killing her husband, and Mo Eun, a woman with special talents to uncover the truth.

Jeon Do Yeon takes on the role of Yoon Soo, a woman whose life is turned upside down when she is wrongly accused of her husband's murder. Once filled with hopes of a happy family, her world crumbles as she fights to prove her innocence and uncover the truth behind his mysterious death. The actress is recently known for her roles in Kill Boksoon and Crash Course in Romance.

Meanwhile, Kim Go Eun, who recently starred in Love in the Big City and Exhuma, portrays the enigmatic Mo Eun, a woman with an uncanny ability to read people’s emotions and dissect their psychology. Feared among prison inmates and nicknamed ‘the witch.’ She takes on a bold transformation with a buzzcut, further creating intrigue about her character.

Park Hae Soo joins the cast as Baek Dong Hun, a composed and relentless prosecutor determined to uncover the truth. Jin Sun Kyu plays Jang Jung Gu, Yoon Soo’s fiercely loyal lawyer. A former boxer with a strong sense of justice, he never cuts corners and is willing to go to great lengths to clear Yoon Soo’s name.

Helmed by Lee Jung Hyo, the acclaimed director behind Crash Landing on You and Doona!, The Price of Confession is slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2025.