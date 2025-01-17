The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise stills - Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook’s love story blossoms in prequel

The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise is the prequel series for the ongoing K-drama series The Queen Who Crowns which is set to be released soon. Starring Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook, it explores the characters’ love story and how their relationship developed.

On January 17, 2025, the production team of The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise has released several stills featuring Cha Joo Young as Won Gyeong and Lee Hyun Wook as Lee Bang Won. The prequel will depict their first meeting, highlighting how they come to share the same dream. Together, they work towards fulfilling it, forging a deeper connection along the way.

The images capture the early connections between Won Gyeong, Lee Bang Won, Chae Ryeong, and Yeong Sil during the late Goryeo period. Unlike the turbulent relationships seen in The Queen Who Crowns, the new images depict a peaceful era, sparking curiosity about how these characters bond before palace intrigues begin.

Won Gyeong, bold and strong-willed despite her delicate appearance, captivates scholar Lee Bang Won, whose dazzling charisma intrigues her in return, leading to their fateful romance. Meanwhile, Chae Ryeong and Yeong Sil, initially part of Won Gyeong’s inner circle, reveal untold backstories of loyalty and resilience. The show is set to be released on February 21, 2025.

Recently, The Queen Who Crowns has been under much controversy involving intimate scenes in the show. While the explicit scenes were edited for the TVN broadcast, TVING aired the unfiltered version, which led to questions about whether the streaming platform’s decision to include them was aimed at attracting more subscribers. It was also revealed that the actors were unaware of the full extent of the intimate scenes. Any such moments were portrayed using body doubles and enhanced with CGI.

The Queen Who Crowns follows Queen Won Gyeong, born into a prestigious Goryeo family, who marries Yi Bang Won, son of King Tae Jo. When the throne passes to Yi Bang Gwa, Lady Min and her husband conspire to crown Yi Bang Won as King Tae Jong. However, his reign brings strife as he takes concubines, straining their relationship. As tensions rise, King Tae Jong seeks to dominate Queen Won Gyeong and her family to solidify his power.

