The Queen’s Umbrella’s Yoo Seon Ho to reunite with co-star Bae In Hyuk in the upcoming historical drama?

On March 11th, Yoo Seon Ho was cast as the lead role in MBC's new drama 'The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract', which is scheduled to be broadcast in the second half of this year. Based on a webtoon of the same name, 'The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract' is a story about a Confucian girl from 19th century Joseon who comes to the modern age. Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk have been cast as the main leads.

Yoo Seon Ho took on the role of Kang Tae Min, the main lead of the drama. Kang Tae Min, the half-brother of Kang Tae Ha (played by Bae In Hyuk), is a 3rd-generation chaebol who likes to play, and is also a celebrity with more than 10 million followers on social media. Yoo Seon Ho, who received a lot of love from viewers for playing the role of Grand Prince Gye Seong in last year's tvN drama 'The Queen’s Umbrella'. In this ‘The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract’, he plans to completely shake off the image of Grand Prince Gye Seong and create a new life character. He is also expected to present a variety of attractions to viewers with a character that is opposite to Bae In Hyuk, whom he worked with in 'The Queen’s Umbrella'. Meanwhile, Yoo Seon Ho joined KBS 2TV's '1 Night 2 Days Season 4' after last year's 'The Queen’s Umbrella' as a new member and is receiving a lot of love from viewers.

At the '2022 SBS Drama Awards', which aired live on December 31st, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Hyun Jin, and Ryeo Woon won the New Actor Award in the male category. On this day, Bae In Hyuk said, "I'm really nervous. First of all, thank you for giving me this award. In fact, I thought I lived really busy and hard in 2022, but I am happy and honored to receive this award at the end of the year."

