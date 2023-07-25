The Red Sleeve star Lee Se Young to join Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro for romance drama? Agency responds

Lee Se Young is in talks about joining Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro for an upcoming drama. On July 25, it was reportedly said that The Red Sleeve actor would be participating in a Korean-Japanese romance drama. The agency of The Law Cafe actress responded to the news confirming she is offered a role in this drama but she is still reviewing it.

Lee Se Young to join Sakaguchi Kentaro for Things That Come After Love?

Lee Se Young is in talks of starring in a Korean-Japanese romance drama alongside Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro. Once the news of her possible appearance broke out, Prain TPC, Lee Se Young's agency confirmed that she has been offered this project. Prain TPC also informed that her appearance has not been decided yet as she is still reviewing it. Things That Comes After Love is based on a novel of the same name penned by renowned Korean writer Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Hitonari Tsuji. The novel, released in 2005, tells the tale of a Japanese man Jungo Aoki and a Korean woman Choi Hong. Jungo Aoki is reunited with Choi Hong, a lady in her 20s after their breakup 7 years ago. According to Korean media outlets, Sakaguchi Kentaro is also offered a role in the drama. This has induced excitement in Korean netizens given Things That Come After Love is a cross-border love story that would be performed by Korean and Japanese actors. It is yet to be seen if the stars would confirm their appearance in the upcoming drama.

About Lee Se Young

Lee Se Young is a South Korean actress who debuted in the year 1997 as a child actress. She is best known for her roles in A Korean Odyssey, Hit The Top, The Crowned Clown, Doctor John, and Memorist. She was praised for exceptional acting in The Red Sleeve K-drama as Seong Deok Im alongside Lee Junho. She appeared in The Law Cafe as Kim Yu Ri with Lee Seung Gi in 2022. It is confirmed that Lee Se Young will lead the upcoming MBC K-drama The Story of Park's Contract Marriage based on a webtoon of the same name with Baek In Hyuk.

