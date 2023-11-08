The Red Sleeve starring Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young: Top 5 reasons to watch historical romance K-drama

The Red Sleeve is a historical romance Korean drama put out by MBC. It stars Lee Jun Ho, Lee Se Young, and Kang Hoon in the lead roles. The drama is based on a novel of the same name, which documents a royal court romance between a king and a court lady. The Red Sleeve started airing on November 12, 2021, and ended on January 1, 2022.

The Red Sleeve: A Great Historical K-Drama

Based on a novel, The Red Sleeve depicts a fictionalized account of the lives of King Jeongjo of the Joseon Dynasty and the royal consort Ui Bin Seong. It is a tragic love story between two individuals who hold strong affection for each other but struggle to be with each other as fate keeps them pulling apart. The K-drama story is told from the perspective of the court lady. King Jeonjo prioritizes his country above love, whereas the court lady is adamant about protecting the life she chooses for herself.

Lee Jun Ho's charm as Yi San, aka King Jeongjo

Lee Jun Ho, who was recently seen in King The Land, played the role of the main lead in The Red Sleeve. He portrayed the character of Yi San, who would later become King Jeongjo of Joseon. He was called the arrogant and perfectionist grandson of King Yeonjo. He constantly strives to become a saint, but his father's passing leaves him with a traumatic heart. Upon meeting the court lady, his loving side is slowly revealed, which he never believed he had. Later, he is conflicted in his thoughts between being a monarch and the passionate love of a man.

Lee Se Young as Royal Noble Consort

Lee Se Young, known for her roles in dramas like The Crowned Clown and more, plays the female lead in the drama. She portrays the role of Seong Deok Im, a court lady. Despite being a court lady with very little say in making their decision due to the nature of the position offered to them, Seong Deok Im takes pride in making independent choices about her life. She disregards being a royal noble consort due to the reputation associated with it. But later on, her love for the king convinces her to pursue her own small but certain happiness within the fierce walls of a palace full of tense politics.

Captivating chemistry between main leads

Throughout the drama, the chemistry between the characters of Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young will keep you on your toes. The two shared a deep understanding and bond. The Red Sleeve leaves a mark on its viewers with the chemistry seen between the main leads. They share a tragic love story and, throughout the drama, are seen expressing their affection. But what keeps them apart is the world they come from. For Yi San, he has to choose his country before anyone, which lets him put his love interest not first on his list of priorities. Seong Deok Im, although a court lady, cannot become the queen to be with Yi San as the politics surrounding it won't allow it. Her only position is a royal noble consort, but she despises it.

Collection of The Red Sleeve OSTs

The Red Sleeve boasts a collection of some fantastic tracks as part of its soundtrack album. The songs were released in nine parts. The first track, I Wish, was sung by MAMAMOO's Wheein. Next is Starlight Heart, sung by South Korean singer Ben, whereas My Wonderous Miracle was put out by Jeong Se Won. Hwang Min Hyun of NU'EST sang I'll Be with You Every Day. Beautiful, Every Step You Take, I'm Still, and I'll Leave You were some of the tracks. ITZY's Lia sang Always Be Your Star, released on January 3, 2022.

