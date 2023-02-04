The Red Sleeve’s Lee Se Young to lead a new sageuk fantasy drama about a girl traveling beyond time and space?

On February 3rd, an official from the agency, Prain TPC, told a South Korean media outlet, " Lee Se Young received an offer from the production team of MBC's new drama 'The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract’ and is currently reviewing her appearance." 'The Tale of Park's Marriage Contract' is a work that depicts the contractual marriage between a proud virtuous woman, Park, and a celibate, Kang Tae Ha. It is adapted into a drama based on the webtoon of the same name.

Among them, Lee Se Young is known to have been offered the role of Park Yeon Woo, the main character. In particular, she enjoyed great popularity in the past with MBC's historical drama 'The Red Sleeve'. Expectations are high whether Lee Se Young will reunite with MBC historical dramas again. Lee Se Young appeared in the KBS 2TV drama 'The Law Cafe' last year.

Lee Se Young’s acting prowess:

Lee Se Young formed a relationship with Prain TPC in 2014 and starred in the films 'Hotel Lake', 'Suseong Lake', 'Blood Boiling Youth', dramas 'Wolgyesu Tailor', 'A Korean Odyssey', 'Kairos', 'Memorist', and 'Doctor John'. In particular, in 2021, she played the role of Seong Deok Im in 'The Red Sleeve', proving her acting ability and topicality at the same time, driving her syndrome-level popularity. With this work, the final episode viewership rating of 17.4%, drama cast's Topic category 1st place for 6 consecutive weeks, MBC Acting Grand Prize, Best Couple Award, etc., left splendid records.

Then, she transformed 180 degrees into a 4-dimensional lawyer through KBS2's 'Law Cafe', leaving a strong impression on viewers once again. The Law Cafe depicts the law-romance of former prosecutor Kim Jung Ho (Lee Seung Gi) and four-dimensional lawyer Kim Yu Ri (Lee Se Young). From her first appearance, Lee Se Young showed off her inherent comic instincts to the fullest, such as appearing in court wearing a leopard print shirt to match the character. Lee Se Young is currently working on her commercial schedule and is said to be carefully contemplating her next project.

