The Rose and Eric Nam to perform at Lollapalooza India 2024; Full lineup inside
Eric Nam and The Rose will be spreading their magic on Lollapalooza India 2024. In the last rendition, Jackson Wang gave a stellar performance. Details inside.
Key Highlight
-
The Rose and Eric Nam confirmed to perform at Lollapalooza India 2024
-
The event will take place on January 27 and 28 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai
The Rose and Eric Nam are all set to perform at Lollapalooza India 2024. Lollapalooza India 2024 will be taking place from January 27-28, 2024 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Last year Jackson Wang had impressed the crowd with his powerful performance at the music festival. Jonas Brothers, Halsey, One Republic and more global artists will also be joining in the second edition of Lollapalooza in India.
Credits: Windfall, Transparent Arts, EN Management
