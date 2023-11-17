The Rose and Eric Nam to perform at Lollapalooza India 2024; Full lineup inside

The Rose and Eric Nam are all set to perform at Lollapalooza India 2024. Lollapalooza India 2024 will be taking place from January 27-28, 2024 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Last year Jackson Wang had impressed the crowd with his powerful performance at the music festival. Jonas Brothers, Halsey, One Republic and more global artists will also be joining in the second edition of Lollapalooza in India.