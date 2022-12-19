The Rose, DAY6, Xdinary Heroes, ONEWE and more: 6 best K-Pop bands to add to your playlist

When thinking of K-Pop, bright colors, choreography and style but it is actually just an umbrella term because K-Pop is that and more! The genres under K-Pop is cascading as it goes from ballads to noise music to even jazz and death metal- there are so many different styles of music and choreography but there is one genre that is not as popular and that is K-Bands! There are fandoms for these bands but in comparison to typical K-Pop groups, it isn’t as popular so here let's take a look at some of the best bands on the scene and even some older bands whose music is iconic! So here’s our curated list :-

The band consists of four members; Shin Ye Chan as the leader and violinist, Choi Sangyeob as the vocalist and guitarist, Choi Wonsang as the producer and bassist and Shin Gwang Il as the vocalist and drummer. They were initially formed in the reality competition Superbands and the quartet had another member named Lee Joo Hyuk but after finishing second in the competition, he left and was replaced by Choi Sangyeob. The name Lucy was chosen in Wonsang’s studio and the name has a different meaning in Latin, which is light and that became their mission i.e. to bring light in the hearts of listeners. Their songs carry a lot of emotions and the unique aspect of the band in addition to the violin which comes handy to emote the notes. One of their recent tracks named Play talks about people in their 20s and 30s getting stuck in the monotony of work and there is no time to ‘play’ or to enjoy the small things in life. The song is like a reminder to the working people to enjoy their time off too.

Originally, M.A.S 0094, the group consists of Yonghoon, Harin, Kanghyun, Dongmyeong and CyA. With the older name, they had released their first digital single and when they signed with RBW, they were renamed to MAS and once again to the current band name. They are considered the second half of ONEUS, their K-Pop boy group countertop that concentrates more on performance and dance while ONEWE is a band. They are a rock band that have come up with some of the most unique concepts. One of our favorites is Rain To Be, a song that presses on love and heartbreak but the most unique aspect is their sound and the MV, which is of them performing in heavy rain in an abandoned swimming pool and throughout the song, the place would be filling with water and they’d continue to play. The brilliance in direction coupled with the song makes it a true masterpiece.

Xdinary Heroes

The youngest in the list, Xdinary Heroes are under JYP Entertainment’s sub label, Studio J. The members are Gunil, Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han, and Jooyeon. From their debut, they have garnered fans and respect for their unique style of music which leans more towards hard rock with a sinister feel that runs through their current discography. Our favorite would always be the debut song Happy Death Day, which allowed us to see the amazing coordination and talent of each and every member in the group. The high-notes, minor scale in the song and so much more. All their songs have been a treat to listen to and we cannot wait to hear more from them.

The Rose

The talented group consists of Kim Woosung (vocals, guitar), Park Dojoon (keyboard), Lee Hajoon (drums), and Lee Jaehyung (bass). The group gained recognition after their song Sorry released and since then, they gained a fandom that didn’t hinder ever since, even when they left their company and began managing their own work. Their songs are unique because of the compositions plus Woosung’s distinct vocals. His raspy and honey-like vocals are a beautiful addition to the gorgeous discography

DAY6

The band consists of four members, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. They originally had 6 members but Junhyuk left a year after their debut and Jae left in 2021. Under JYP Entertainment, they are the ‘sunbae group’ of Xdinary Heroes and basically the blueprint for bringing rock into a higher ground. As a band and even as variety show personalities, they shone in many facets of the industry. Many of their songs are popular but Congratulations and You Were Beautiful are their iconic tracks.

F.T. Island

The group consists of the main vocalist Lee Hong Ki, bassist Lee Jae Jin and drummer Choi Minhwan. Their guitarist Oh Won Bin left in 2009 and former leader Choi Jong Hoon retired from the music industry. They are one of the most iconic bands of the industry for their heartfelt songs, amazing MV concepts and Lee Hong Ki’s amazing vocals and vocal range. His voice is still revered and whenever he sings, the whole world stops to hear!

Which band are you listening to? Let us know in the comments below.