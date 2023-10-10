The Rose's DUAL cracks Billboard 200; Fans hail 'well deserved' debut at 83rd spot

The Rose made their debut in 2017 with their single Sorry. Before their mainstream debut, the band members were busking and making covers for YouTube. The band consists of four members, Woosung (vocals, guitar), Dojoon (keyboard), Hajoon (drums), and Jaehyeong (bass)They released their album DUAL on September 22 and it quickly entered several charts. Fans rejoiced as the group is getting recognition and many even said that their spot on the charts was well deserved.

The Rose’s album DUAL enters Billboard at the 83rd spot

The South Korean band The Rose came out with their second album DUAL on September 22 along with the main title track Wonder. Earlier this year in July and August they had pre-released Back To Me, Alive and You’re Beautiful. On October 7, the album debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at the 83rd spot. Earlier on October 4, DUAL also dominated Billboard's Emerging Artists Chart as they positioned themselves at the No.1 spot. The Rose also got into the Billboard Artist chart, attaining the 33rd position.

Fans rejoiced at the band’s victory and many said that these achievements were well deserved. Black Roses (The Rose fans) also stated that they feel that DUAL is the best album of the year.

More about The Rose and Dual

The Rose is a four-member group that terminated their contract with their previous label J&Star Company. The members actively participated in the survival show SuperBand. Vocalist Woosung made his solo debut in 2020 with Lazy and established himself as a talented singer. In 2022 he also released his first album Moth. BTS’ SUGA’s album D-Day’s ninth track Snooze also features Woosung. DUAL’s album was sold in four different versions. According to Hanteo charts, DUAL sold more than 8,000 copies on the day of its release. The album consists of 11 tracks and Wonder is the main track.

