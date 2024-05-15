The Roundup: Punishment starring Ma Dong Seok becomes fastest 2024 South Korean film to surpass 10 million moviegoers

The Roundup: Punishment became the biggest South Korean box office opener of 2024. Since its release, the film has set several records for itself. Ma Dong Seok, Lee Dong Hwi, Kim Moo Yeol, and Park Ji Hwan take on the lead roles in the action thriller. The Roundup: Punishment is the 4th film from The Roundup franchise.

The Roundup: Punishment becomes fastest 2024 South Korean film to surpass 10 million moviegoers

On May 15, the Korean Film Council reported that The Roundup: Punishment has surpassed 10 million moviegoers. This makes it the fastest 2024 South Korean film to mark this streak. The film successfully achieved this within 22 days of release. It also became the second South Korean film to reach this milestone the quickest. Extreme Job is the fastest South Korean film to surpass 10 million viewers. The cast on The Roundup: Punishment celebrated the achievement together.

More about The Roundup: Punishment

The Roundup: Punishment hit the South Korean theatres on April 24. Before that, the film was also unveiled on February 23 at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film revolves around a detective who takes on the challenge to put an end to an illegal online gambling organization. As the detective investigates a drug trafficking app, he comes across a connection between the app's developer who was murdered, and an illegal online gambling organization.

The Roundup: Punishment has been directed by Lee Sang Yong who is also known for The Roundup, The Roundup: No Way Out, and The Clue. Ma Dong Seok is also the executive producer of the film.

Ma Dong Seok plays detective Ma Dong Seok, and Kim Moo Yeol takes on the role of Baek Chang Ki, a former special forces officer who runs the gambling operations. Lee Dong Hwi appears as an IT genius and Park Ji Hwan is a police officer from the cyber team.

